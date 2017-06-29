Akron officials & YMCA educate, commit to water safety

Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan, the city's YMCA and other organizations helped kick-off "Safety Around Water" program to end childhood drowning Thursday morning.

Through a community partnership, Akron has set a goal of teaching all children in the city, by the time they enter 4th grade, how to stay safe in and around water.

Drowning is the second leading cause of death for children ages 5 through 14; and African-American children are three times as likely to drown as their white peers.

