Accused murderer of Tierra Bryant appears in Ohio court, held on $1 million bond (video)

Rashad Hunt, the suspect accused in the disappearance and murder of Tierra Bryant, appeared in Berea Municipal Court on Tuesday.

Hunt appeared next to his lawyer via webcam from prison on June 27. He is charged with murdering Tierra Bryant, who has been missing since 2015. He entered a not guilty plea.

The judge set Hunt's bond at $1 million.

According to police and the FBI, Hunt allegedly murdered Tierra Bryant, who was last seen in Middleburg Heights in March 2015. He was recently arrested in Sacramento, Calif.

Despite the charges, Tierra's body has never been found. Law enforcement agencies have spent several days searching a wooded area in Elyria for any evidence. Hunt was even brought to the crime scene, but there have not been any significant discoveries.

During the hearing, Hunt told the judge that he was employed while in California working as a cook at a Sacramento bistro. He also was responsible for paying child support for two children, according to Hunt.

A preliminary hearing has been set for July 6.

