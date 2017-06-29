Much needed renovated East End Neighborhood House basketball court unveiled

The Cavaliers, in conjunction with RustOleum, unveiled the newly refurbished, rebranded and renovated basketball court Thursday afternoon. About 50 kids were there for the official ribbon cutting, and were able to participate in a basketball clinic immediately after.

Lauren Campbell’s daughter was one of those kids who played on the brand-new court. She said that it’s more than just a place to shoot hoops.

“It can help the kids have a place to play basketball so they won't be doing anything else, so they have a fun place a safe place in the summertime,” said Campbell.

She said she thinks the Cavs are doing their part to make her community better.

“They're doing enough, they're doing enough,” said Campbell.

The East End project is not connected to the Q renovation deal, instead, it’s a part of what Cavs officials call their overall commitment to the Cleveland community.

“This is one of the great things about working for a sports team, is to be able to do this and make these types of things happen and add that little extra lift to our community,” said Cavaliers CEO Len Komoroski.

Komoroski said that the Cavs started the East End Neighborhood project in 2009, and refurbished it Thursday just to keep up with wear and tear.

Another example of the commitment to the Cleveland community, according to the Cavs, is that as a part of the partially tax payer funded $140 million Q renovation project, the Cavs promised to refurbish 22 gym floors inside city rec centers and city public high schools.

“We've always been getting engaged with the community because it's the right thing to do,” said Komoroski.

Opponents of the Q renovation project said the refurbishing of gyms as a part of the renovation project is a nice gesture, but they think tax payer dollars would be better used in other city neighborhoods.

Steve Holecko, the political director of the Cuyahoga County Progressive Caucus, told Cleveland 19.

“It's very much like a drop in the bucket because those basketball courts will look very nice on the inside, but what's on the outside, the poverty and the dilapidated neighborhood will remain the same.”

He questioned if the millions of tax payer dollars anticipated to be spent on the Q Arena renovation may be better spent in other neighborhoods, on other projects throughout the city,

“Downtown does look wonderful, and a nice glass atrium in the Q would look wonderful, but this what's left behind,” said Holecko.

For More information: http://www.theqtransformation.com, http://www.cuycpc.org

.@cavs CEO addressing crowd At East End Neighborhood house about renovations pic.twitter.com/SL22hs2L4v — Dani Carlson (@DaniCarlsonTV) June 29, 2017

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.