Prepare for increased travelers during Independence Day weekend

Independence Day weekend is usually the busiest travel time of the year. AAA is predicting a record-breaking 44.2 million people will travel this weekend. In Ohio, 1.9 million people are expected to travel.

Bill Sutherland, AAA senior vice president, said, "Combined, strong employment, rising incomes and higher consumer confidence bode well for the travel industry, in particular this Independence Day weekend."

More than one million more people are expected to hit the roads or the tarmac than last year. The start of summer vacation, cheaper gas prices, and low airfares and car rental rates are also factors in the increase of travelers.

Most travelers will drive to their destination. An estimated 37.5 million Americans will drive to their Independence Day vacation spots, according to AAA.

The busiest times to travel will be on Friday, and the Fourth of July.

As nice as we think Cleveland is, it is not the No. 1 destination this upcoming holiday weekend. Orlando remains the most popular. Other spots in the top 10, according to AAA, include Cancun, Honolulu, and Las Vegas.

