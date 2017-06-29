Tickets for the Orange & Brown Scrimmage at FirstEnergy Stadium are available NOW

The Cleveland Browns will host the Orange & Brown Scrimmage at FirstEnergy Stadium next month and you can get your tickets now.
FirstEnergy Stadium to host free Orange & Brown Scrimmage on Aug. 4
On Friday, Aug. 4, fans will get a unique chance to enjoy practice at the stadium. The practice will be a full-pads scrimmage format in 2017.
Free registration for the Orange & Brown Scrimmage opens to season ticket members on June 27 and to all fans on June 29. The practice will begin at 5 p.m. and will conclude with select autograph opportunities.
Browns fans are encouraged to visit www.ClevelandBrowns.com and the Browns Mobile App throughout the year, as well as for a daily training camp resource. The Browns Mobile App will offer fans important updates prior to each session, including weather and additional information.For more information, Browns fans may also call Browns membership services (440-891-5050). Additional details are available at www.ClevelandBrowns.com or by e-mailing tickets@ClevelandBrowns.com.
Browns 2017 training camp schedule:
|
DATE
|
TIME (EDT)
|
DATE
|
TIME (EDT)
|
Thursday, July 27
|
3-5:30 p.m.
|
Thursday, Aug. 10
|
P1: vs. Saints
|
Friday, July 28
|
3:25-5:55 p.m.
|
8 p.m., WEWS
|
Saturday, July 29#
|
3-5:30 p.m.
|
Friday, Aug. 11
|
No practice
|
Sunday, July 30
|
3:25-5:55 p.m.
|
Saturday, Aug. 12
|
3:25-5:55 p.m.
|
Monday, July 31
|
3-5:30 p.m.
|
Sunday, Aug. 13
|
3:25-5:55 p.m.
|
Tuesday, Aug. 1
|
No practice
|
Monday, Aug. 14
|
Closed practice
|
Wednesday, Aug. 2
|
3:25-5:55 p.m.
|
Tuesday, Aug. 15
|
3:25-5:55 p.m.
|
Thursday, Aug. 3
|
3:25-5:55 p.m.
|
Wednesday, Aug. 16
|
3-5:30 p.m.
|
Friday, Aug. 4**
|
Orange & Brown Scrimmage
|
Thursday, Aug. 17
|
3-5:30 p.m.
|
5-7 p.m.
|
Friday, Aug. 18
|
No practice
|
Saturday, Aug. 5
|
2:30-4:35 p.m.
|
Saturday, Aug. 19
|
Closed practice
|
Sunday, Aug. 6
|
No practice
|
Sunday, Aug. 20
|
No practice
|
Monday, Aug. 7
|
3:25-5:55 p.m.
|
Monday, Aug. 21
|
P2: vs. NY Giants
|
Tuesday Aug. 8
|
3:25-5:55 p.m.
|
8 p.m., ESPN
CLEVELAND BROWNS 2017 TRAINING CAMP PROHIBITED/ALLOWED ITEMS*
*Subject to change at team’s discretion.
DIRECTIONS FOR FAN PARKING
From the North to Cleveland Browns Training Facility
Take I-71 South (Columbus) to Bagley Road exit #235
Turn right onto Bagley Road
Continue on Bagley Road to Beech Street on right
Parking available at Baldwin Wallace
From the South to Cleveland Browns Training Facility
Take I-71 North (Cleveland) to Bagley Road exit #235
Turn left onto Bagley Road
Continue on Bagley Road to Beech Street on right
Parking available at Baldwin Wallace
From the East to Cleveland Browns Training Facility
Take I-480 West (Toledo) to I-71 South (Columbus)
Continue on I-71 South to Bagley Road exit #235
Turn right onto Bagley Road
Continue on Bagley Road to Beech Street on right
Parking available at Baldwin Wallace
From the West to Cleveland Browns Training Facility
Take I-480 East (Youngstown) to I-71 South (Columbus)
Continue on I-71 South to Bagley Road exit #235
Turn right onto Bagley Road
Continue on Bagley Road to Beech Street on right
Parking available at Baldwin Wallace
Handicap Parking: Handicap-accessible parking is located at the Berea training facility. Parking and entry for those with a proper handicap tag will be available near the Browns training facility entrance at 76 Lou Groza Blvd.
