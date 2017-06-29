Tickets for the Orange & Brown Scrimmage at FirstEnergy Stadium are available NOW

The Cleveland Browns will host the Orange & Brown Scrimmage at FirstEnergy Stadium next month and you can get your tickets now.

FirstEnergy Stadium to host free Orange & Brown Scrimmage on Aug. 4

On Friday, Aug. 4, fans will get a unique chance to enjoy practice at the stadium. The practice will be a full-pads scrimmage format in 2017.

Free registration for the Orange & Brown Scrimmage opens to season ticket members on June 27 and to all fans on June 29. The practice will begin at 5 p.m. and will conclude with select autograph opportunities.

Tickets are free!

Browns fans are encouraged to visit www.ClevelandBrowns.com and the Browns Mobile App throughout the year, as well as for a daily training camp resource. The Browns Mobile App will offer fans important updates prior to each session, including weather and additional information.For more information, Browns fans may also call Browns membership services (440-891-5050). Additional details are available at www.ClevelandBrowns.com or by e-mailing tickets@ClevelandBrowns.com.

Browns 2017 training camp schedule:

DATE TIME (EDT) DATE TIME (EDT) Thursday, July 27 3-5:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10 P1: vs. Saints Friday, July 28 3:25-5:55 p.m. 8 p.m., WEWS Saturday, July 29# 3-5:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11 No practice Sunday, July 30 3:25-5:55 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12 3:25-5:55 p.m. Monday, July 31 3-5:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13 3:25-5:55 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1 No practice Monday, Aug. 14 Closed practice Wednesday, Aug. 2 3:25-5:55 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15 3:25-5:55 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3 3:25-5:55 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16 3-5:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4** Orange & Brown Scrimmage Thursday, Aug. 17 3-5:30 p.m. 5-7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18 No practice Saturday, Aug. 5 2:30-4:35 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19 Closed practice Sunday, Aug. 6 No practice Sunday, Aug. 20 No practice Monday, Aug. 7 3:25-5:55 p.m. Monday, Aug. 21 P2: vs. NY Giants Tuesday Aug. 8 3:25-5:55 p.m. 8 p.m., ESPN

*All practice dates and times are approximate and subject to change. All public practices are subject to weather conditions. Practices moved into the field house will be closed to the public for space reasons.

**The Browns will host the Orange & Brown Scrimmage at FirstEnergy Stadium.

#Annual Cleveland Browns Blood Drive

CLEVELAND BROWNS 2017 TRAINING CAMP PROHIBITED/ALLOWED ITEMS*

Smoking is prohibited.

Weapons, noisemakers, animals and aerosol cans are prohibited.

Alcoholic beverages are prohibited.

Plastic bottles and boxed liquids are permitted. Cans and glass are prohibited.

Soft-case coolers are permitted. Hard-plastic coolers are prohibited.

Cameras are permitted but must not interfere with another fan’s enjoyment of practice. The images reproduced may not be used commercially. Commercial video equipment is prohibited.

Umbrellas, strollers, purses, fanny packs, backpacks, and diaper bags are permitted but are subject to inspection.

Portable folding chairs and lawn chairs are permitted but are subject to inspection.

*Subject to change at team’s discretion.

DIRECTIONS FOR FAN PARKING

From the North to Cleveland Browns Training Facility

Take I-71 South (Columbus) to Bagley Road exit #235

Turn right onto Bagley Road

Continue on Bagley Road to Beech Street on right

Parking available at Baldwin Wallace

From the South to Cleveland Browns Training Facility

Take I-71 North (Cleveland) to Bagley Road exit #235

Turn left onto Bagley Road

Continue on Bagley Road to Beech Street on right

Parking available at Baldwin Wallace

From the East to Cleveland Browns Training Facility

Take I-480 West (Toledo) to I-71 South (Columbus)

Continue on I-71 South to Bagley Road exit #235

Turn right onto Bagley Road

Continue on Bagley Road to Beech Street on right

Parking available at Baldwin Wallace

From the West to Cleveland Browns Training Facility

Take I-480 East (Youngstown) to I-71 South (Columbus)

Continue on I-71 South to Bagley Road exit #235

Turn right onto Bagley Road

Continue on Bagley Road to Beech Street on right

Parking available at Baldwin Wallace

Handicap Parking: Handicap-accessible parking is located at the Berea training facility. Parking and entry for those with a proper handicap tag will be available near the Browns training facility entrance at 76 Lou Groza Blvd.

