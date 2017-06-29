July 3 celebrity birthdays:Tom Cruise, Olivia Munn, Moises Alou

Tom Cruise

Cruise is most known for starring in the 'Mission Impossible' series. According to Lifebuzz.com, sometimes Cruise does his own stunts in his movies.

He turns 55 on July 3.

Olivia Munn

Munn's got her first big break in the television show 'Attack of the Show!' She also starred in the television show 'The Newsroom'.

She most recently starred in 'X-Men: Apocalypse'. She turns 37 on July 3.

Moises Alou

Alou made six different All-Star games during his Major League Baseball career. He played outfield for seven different teams in the MLB.

He won the World Series with the Florida Marlins in 1997. He turns 51 on July 3.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.