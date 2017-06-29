7 free agents the Cleveland Cavaliers should look at

It’s no secret that Cavaliers can’t spend much once free agency begins on Saturday, but with one mid-level exception of just over $5 million, they can add another strong role player, so, here are 7 players to consider.

They're not the 7 best free agents. They may not even be in your top 30. But they just may be the best available at that price.

Andre Roberson.

This is a move with another possible Golden State showdown in mind. The swingman is a restricted free agent, meaning the Thunder can match, and while he’s not a good shooter, he’s a tremendous defensive player who could guard several of the Warriors. He’s also only 25, and giving him the exception would more than double his salary.

Thabo Sefolosha

Since we’re talking swingmen, here’s another player who’s strong on defense, but can also hit the “3”. He’s 8 years older than Roberson (33), and may not have much left, but put in the right role could help the Cavs.

Aaron Brooks

Not exactly the Indiana Pacer everyone’s been hoping for, but he’s a step up from Deron Williams as a backup to Kyrie Irving. More of a shooter than a passer, he brings scoring and energy off the bench. The Cavs would be his 8th team in 10 years.

Shelvin Mack

Another solid backup to Kyrie, who’s younger (27) and better than Deron Williams. Mack was 46% from 3-pt land for the Jazz in the playoffs.

Ron Baker

Not exactly the New York Knick that everyone’s been talking about, and the Knicks can match any offer, but who knows what they’ll do with Phil Jackson gone. Baker’s young (24), which is a positive. He also hustles and plays strong “D”, two more positives. But he’s not exactly a sharpshooter from the arc (26%). Still, many think he’d be a perfect backup to Kyrie. The issue is the money. $5 mil a year is a lot for an undrafted player coming off the league minimum.

Brandon Bass

If Channing Frye’s days are indeed over, Bass, a 6’8 forward, might be a pretty good replacement. He’s not as effective from the arc as Frye, but he’s stronger and more active inside, and shot 57% in limited minutes with the Clippers.

Justin Holiday

Another well-traveled player, Holiday has been on 5 teams in 4 years. But, the shooting guard is still only 28, shot 35% from 3-pt land last season and is just as good if not better than Iman Shumpert.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.