Police ID victim in 1989 cold case, hope to find family members

It’s a case that has stumped Lorain police for 28 years.

A man’s body was found washed up among the rocks behind 3824 West Erie Avenue on April 3, 1989. At the time, investigators were unable to identify him.

Now, after nearly three decades, police and the Lorain County Coroner, identified the man as Terrence Patrick Brennan, 36, of Detroit.

Authorities have been trying to locate Brennan's family members, but have been unsuccessful.

Brennan is a white male and was wearing a western style shirt, blue jeans and one cowboy boot. He had a yellow-metal cross with a circle and two turquoise stones, with two additional stones missing. He was also wearing a Seiko brand wrist watch.

Police do not know what brought him to the area back in 1989.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of Brennan's family members are asked to contact Det. John Dougherty of the Lorain Police Detective Bureau, (440) 204-2105.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.