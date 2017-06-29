July 4 celebrity birthdays: Geraldo Rivera, Josh McCown, Horace Grant

Geraldo Rivera

Rivera is most known for hosting his own talk show 'Geraldo'. According to biography.com he has received seven Emmy Awards.

He turns 74 on July 4.

Josh McCown

McCown played quarterback for the Cleveland browns from 2015-16. In two seasons with the Browns he threw 18 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

He currently plays for the New York Jets. He turns 38 on July 4.

Horace Grant

Grant won NBA Championships in his career. He won three championships with the Bulls and one with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Grant turns 52 on July 4.

