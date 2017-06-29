July 5 celebrity birthdays: Huey Lewis, Edie Falco, Megan Rapinoe

Huey Lewis

Lewis was known for singing for Huey Lewis and the News. One of his hit singles 'The Power of Love' was featured in the movie 'Back to the Future'.

He turns 67 on July 5.

Edie Falco

Falco is most known for playing the role of Carmelo Soprano in the 'The Sopranos'. The show was on HBO for 8 years.

She turns 54 on July 5.

Megan Rapinoe

The soccer star has scored 78 goals in her career. She also won a gold medal with Team USA at the 2012 Olympics.

She turns 32 on July 5.

