July 6 celebrity birthdays: George W. Bush, Eva Green, Sylvester Stallone

George W. Bush

Bush was the 43rd President of the United States. Bush defeated Al Gore in the 2000 election and he defeated John Kerry in the 2004 election.

He turns 71 on July 6.

Eva Green

Green is most known for role as Vesper Lynd in 'Casino Royale'. She also started in '300' and '300: Rise of an Empire'.

She turns 37 on July 6.

Sylvester Stallone

Stallone is most known for starring in the 'Rocky' series. He also starred in the 'Rambo' series.

He turns 71 on July 6.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.