List of places to get water tested for lead

In recent test results, the city of Berea Water Treatment Plant has detected lead in levels exceeding the federal/state action level.

Samples were taken from June 2 to June 15, 2017. According to a news release the City of Berea Water Treatment Plant has contacted three local laboratories certified to perform chemical analysis on public drinking water.

Lead found in city of Berea's drinking water distribution system

If you would like your water to be tested for lead you can contact the following laboratories:

Biosolutions LLC.

10180 Queens Way #6

Chagrin Falls, OH 44023

440-708-2999

CWM Environmental, Inc.

4450 Johnson Parkway, Unit B

Cleveland, OH 44128

216-663-0808

NEORSD Analytical Services

4747 East 49th Street

Cuyahoga Heights, OH 44125

216-641-6000

The city of Berea Water Treatment Plant is presently making adjustments to its treatment process and also is retesting lead levels. The plant has contacted 3 local laboratories certified to perform chemical analysis on public drinking water.

Lead typically enters the water primarily as a result of corrosion, or wearing away, of materials containing lead in the water distribution system and household plumbing.

