Cuyahoga County adds 3 feet of concrete to sidewalk near utility pole mishap

Utility poles were recently moved after a widening of Bagley Road in Middleburg Heights. They were placed right in the middle of a busy sidewalk.

The spot in question is near the corner of Bagley and Pearl.

Why did this happen? It turns out the poles had to be moved before underground work could be completed. A utility crew moved them, cutting squares in the temporary sidewalk to create space for the poles.

The problem was no one in the county knew of the inconvenience it created for anyone walking the sidewalk, or trying to use a wheelchair, or trying to use a baby carriage.

The good news is that once Cleveland 19 exposed the crazy situation, Cuyahoga County acted quickly, having the contractor put an additional three feet of walkway next to the temporary sidewalk, creating a safe walking route.

