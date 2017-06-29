Romona's Kids: Youth members of local church hold benefit concert, raise money for St. Jude's

Children fighting cancer may soon be one step closer to a cure, thanks to a local student who had a vision of helping families going through struggles her family went through.

Youth members at Christian Valley Baptist Church gave a special benefit concert to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Krystan Robinson came up with the idea.

“I'm doing this to give hope to other families and to let them know that they're not in this by themselves,” she said.

Kennedy Robinson says her grandmother passed away from cancer, so finding a cure would mean a lot to the family.

The group, which is also getting the word out on social media, hopes to raise $5,000.

