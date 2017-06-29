President Trump takes aim at anchors on Twitter

President Donald Trump lashed out on Twitter Thursday morning, calling out MSNBC's Morning Joe.

The president knocked the show's ratings and took aim at the anchors. The tweets called Joe Scarborough "psycho" and insulted Mika Brzezinski's I.Q. and looks.

"With Mika he was particularly vicious against her. He mentioned her twice across two tweets," said Syracuse University Social Media Expert Professor Jennifer Grygiel. "Applying beauty standards and this plastic surgery accusation. It was pretty ugly."

I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don't watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

...to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year's Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

Grygiel's been studying the president's tweets for months.

"He is part of the government, so when he actually cyberbullies and he makes those types of statements it's actually in many ways a form of punishment," Grygiel said.

Grygiel calls Mr. Trump's tweets a communication strategy and said the tweets get people to talk about the president, which grow his social media following. The professor said researchers are looking into how his tweets influence every day people.

"As the president of the United States, he's a role model for many. I do think that there are instances where the discord and the rhetoric in this country has been mean and has been malicious and we probably could attribute some of that to, essentially, what we're witnessing reading and experiencing," Grygiel said.

The president's spokesperson said the commander-in-chief is defending himself.

"I think the president is pushing back against people who attack him day after day after day," said spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders. "Where's the outrage in that?"

MSNBC issued a statement, which said: "It's a sad day for America when the president spends his time bullying, lying and spewing petty personal attacks instead of doing his job."

House Speaker Paul Ryan addressed the tweet Thursday, saying: "Obviously I don't see that as an appropriate comment."

Senator Susan Collins and Senator Lindsey Graham took to Twitter in response to the president's tweet.

This has to stop – we all have a job – 3 branches of gov’t and media. We don’t have to get along, but we must show respect and civility. — Sen. Susan Collins (@SenatorCollins) June 29, 2017

Mr. President, your tweet was beneath the office and represents what is wrong with American politics, not the greatness of America. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) June 29, 2017

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.