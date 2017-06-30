Local author is getting rave reviews on her new book 'Mr. Right-Swipe'

A Cleveland native, who is also an author, is in the spotlight for her newest book.

Ricki Schultz just published "Mr. Right-Swipe." The local author describes her latest book this way: "It's sort of like Bridget Jones in the age of Tinder."

You can find "Mr. Right-Swipe" in book stores across the country as well as on Amazon. Schultz is having a book signing from 2-4 p.m. on July 9 at the Barnes & Noble in the Mentor Great Lakes Mall.

Schultz graduated from John Carroll University and has taught middle and high school in Cleveland.

