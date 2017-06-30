16-year-old in serious condition after overnight shooting on Cleveland's east side

Cleveland police are investigating a shooting involving a 16-year-old boy on the city's east side.

According to police, officers responded to Topeka Park on East 137th Street for the shooting at approximately 3 a.m.

A witness told them he heard 8 to 10 gunshots then 10 minutes later he was approached by two unknown males, who identified themselves as the victim and his brother. They asked for help. Police said the man called 911 and the brother walked away.

EMS took the teen to University Hospital in serious condition.

No arrests have been made.

