Brinkman held with no bond, charged with brutally murdering 3 North Royalton women

George Brinkman, the man accused of killing a North Royalton woman and her two daughters, appeared for arraignment in a Cleveland courtroom Friday morning.

Brinkman was indicted earlier this week on 13 counts of aggravated murder, aggravated burglary, kidnapping, and other offenses. The charges include:

Five charges of aggravated murder

One charge of aggravated burglary

Three charges of kidnapping

Three charges of offenses against a human corpse

Police say Brinkman murdered Suzanne Taylor, 45, and her daughters, 21-year-old Taylor Pifer and 18-year-old Kylie Pifer. They were found dead in their home on June 11.

George Brinkman accused of slitting North Royalton woman's throat, strangling and suffocating daughters

His bond was originally set at $75 million, but in court Friday, Judge Sheehan said this is an appropriate case to have no bond. Brinkman is no longer elgible for bonding out of jail.

Brinkman's next court appearance is scheduled for July 5.

The same man is also charged with murdering a Stark County couple. Their bodies were found June 12. The court process for those charges have not started yet.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.