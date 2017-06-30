Search for Tierra Bryant's remains continues in Elyria

The FBI and local law enforcement agencies resumed their search Friday in Elyria for the body of Tierra Bryant.

A cadaver dog and a back-hoe were brought to the wooded area along Mussey Avenue.

Officials cleared the scene around 2:30 p.m. Friday and had no new information to release.

Bryant has been missing from Middleburg Heights since March 2015.

On Monday, Rashad Hunt, the suspect in Tierra's disappearance and murder, was brought to Elyria, but there were no new leads announced. Hunt was arrested on June 20 in Sacramento and charged with murder, even though her body has not been located.

Hunt remains in jail on a $1 million bond and will be back in court on July 6.

