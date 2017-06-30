Sneak peek: No more wasting away, Margaritaville opens Monday in the Flats

After a construction delay, the highly anticipated Margaritaville is (finally) set to open.

Somebody's excited for the opening:

Jimmy Buffet's restaurant is scheduled to start serving July 3 with a soft opening. The grand opening will wake place July 11.

Margaritaville is located on the East Bank of the Flats.

Construction on the restaurant started in February. The opening day was originally set for June 27, but was briefly delayed. There are 498 seats at the venue, including 153 of those on an outside patio and rooftop bar.

At July 11 grand opening, several live bands will perform.

Margaritaville will be open from 11 a.m. to midnight Sunday through Thursday and 11 to 1 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

This is the restaurant's 29th international location.

