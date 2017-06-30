New Ohio law affects adults testing for first driver's license

A new law goes into effect Saturday that will require first-time driver's license applicants to take a training course if they fail their initial driving test attempt.

According to the Ohio Department of Public Safety, all first-time applicants over the age of 18-years-old would have to take an adult driver training course if they fail their first attempt at the driving test.

Drivers that will be required to take the supplemental test have several options:

A four hour class followed by four hours of behind-the-wheel training with a licensed instruct.

A four hour class followed by 24 hours of driving with a licensed driver 21 years of age or older.

A four hour state-approved online course followed by four hours of behind-the-wheel training with a licensed instructor.

A four hour state-approved online course followed by 24 hours of driving with a licensed driver 21 years of age or older.

