Message from the City of Cleveland: 'Have a safe 4th of July'

The Cleveland Police Dept. wants to promote a safe and fun holiday and remind residents that fireworks of any type are dangerous and municipal codes involving fireworks, noise and alcohol in public will be strictly enforced.

July 4th is the second-most-deadly holiday period of the year, just behind New Year’s, due to impaired driving.

Fireworks, Celebratory Gunfire and Unnecessary Noise

Fireworks pose a serious threat when mishandled. Illegal fireworks pose an even greater threat to those using or storing them and to revelers. They are notoriously unreliable and dangerous, and can quickly turn a holiday into a tragic day. The vast majority of injuries occur during the weeks leading up to and following the Fourth of July.

For a safe and fun holiday, leave the fireworks to the experts. The discharge, ignition, or explosion of any fireworks (except novelty or trick fireworks) is illegal in the City of Cleveland.

Celebratory gunfire is illegal and dangerous. Firing weapons irresponsibly may cause death, serious injury and damage to property. Anyone found to be discharging a firearm within city limits will be arrested.

Unnecessary noise complaints will be investigated and violators will be cited: ‘The discharge, ignition, or explosion of any fireworks, except novelty or trick fireworks’ is a misdemeanor of the fourth degree. Violations of this section after having been warned within 36 hours of a second occurrence are a misdemeanor of the third degree. Violations of this section during occurring June 15 through July 15 are a misdemeanor of the third degree.

City Parks and Cleveland Metroparks

Ordinances involving disorderly conduct, pets off leash, drug abuse, alcohol abuse (alcohol is not permitted in the parks), theft, and Operating a Vehicle Impaired (OVI) offenses will be strictly enforced on city streets and throughout parks.

Although no OVI checkpoints are scheduled for the holiday, there will be an enhanced awareness regarding OVI offenses. Anyone planning to consume alcohol should choose a designated driver, take a taxi or use public transportation. Open container laws will be enforced throughout the city and within the parks system.

To report a non-emergency or for more information on legal ways to enjoy the Fourth of July holiday, call the Cleveland Division of Police at 216-621-1234.

