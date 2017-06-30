Help Crayola name its new BLUE crayon

Crayola is feeling rather blue.

The crayon maker wants the fans name a new crayon. The new blue will replace color dandelion, which was recently retired.

Voters have five names to choose from: Dreams Come Blue, Bluetiful, Blue Moon Bliss, Reach for the Stars, and Star Spangled Blue.

Scientists at Oregon State University accidentally discovered the blue hue in 2009 while experimenting with materials for use in electronics.

Crayola said Friday customers can vote for their choice on its website starting Saturday, July 1, and ending August 31.

The new crayon will make its debut later this year.

