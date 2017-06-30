Q renovations: What would you want done to the arena?

The Cleveland Cavs and city council recently approved a $140 million renovation to the Quicken Loans Arena. Not long after, their NBA rival Atlanta Hawks announced that they are also planning to update their arena, with some arguably unusual improvements.

The Hawks recently announced that they will be including several new features in the Phillips Arena, including a barbershop and a courtside bar...

The new Hawks arena will have a courtside bar and a barbershop ?? (h/t @darrenrovell) https://t.co/THIT6wEZzW pic.twitter.com/7MT6zsBEEO — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 29, 2017

The upcoming renovations at the Q are expected to include public spaces and an updated glass front. Other than a better restaurant, upgraded suites, or an even bigger HUMONGOTRON, what else should be considered?

How about a pool like the one at the Jacksonville Jaguars stadium? Maybe a zipline to the floor seats?

