New 'Cleveland' sign adorns Euclid Beach

Cleveland is expanding its brand all the way to Euclid Beach.

Capitalizing on the success of its Cleveland Mobile Tour, Destination Cleveland will unveil a new 'Cleveland' sign at the Metroparks Euclid Beach Lakefront Park Friday.

Cleveland's fourth permanent sign will sit on the city's eastside.

The other three were installed before the 2016 Republican National Convention.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.