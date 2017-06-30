Yellow Cab Company calls it quits after more than 80 years

The company has been around more than 80 years. (Source: WOIO)

The Yellow Cab Company parked its fleet after more than 80 years in business. The company made the announcement before Memorial Day.

Between 40 to 50 drivers and 14 dispatchers will be out of their jobs and not expected to receive severance or health benefits, according to the general manager. She said they were told they would receive severance.

"I was sitting back relaxing until he said they weren't giving these guys severance packages. He can take my severance package but at least pay these workers what they deserve. These guys don't have severance packages they're independent contractors and guess what they're getting the door slammed on them. They're telling them to turn their cabs in by 11 p.m., you're done," said General Manager Tracey Shorts.

Short said some of the drivers will use their savings to purchase some of the cabs to form their own company to continue to service northeast Ohio.

Yellow Cab did not cite ride-sharing car services for the demise. However, those services do not have to comply with the same regulations as taxi companies.

The state law requires ride-sharing services to do background checks but does not require those companies to turn background checks over to the state.

