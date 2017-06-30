Fisher House to build 2 homes for veterans and families

Construction begins on 2 homes for veterans and their families during medical visits. (Source: WOIO)

Fisher House Foundation to build two homes in Northeast Ohio

The VA will begin working with the Fisher House Foundation to construct not one, but two Fisher Homes in Northeast Ohio.

The Fisher House Foundation is known for their network of comfort homes built near the grounds of major military medical centers. The home provides a place for veterans' families to stay while their loved ones receive treatment.

Located adjacent to the grounds of The Louis Strokes VA Medical Center in University Circle, the homes will have twelve to fourteen suites and accommodate up to 50 family members.

The construction of the homes was made possible by a land transfer from the Cuyahoga Land Bank, as well as over $3 million in donations from the Northeast Ohio community over the last four years.

