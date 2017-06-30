Cleveland police officer struck by vehicle on west side - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

A Cleveland police traffic unit officer was reportedly conscious and breathing after being struck by a vehicle on the city's west side Friday afternoon. 

The incident happened around 2 p.m. near West 54th Street and Detroit Road. The driver involved stopped, according to authorities. Several blocks of Detroit Road are blocked off right now. 

