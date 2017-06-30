Cleveland police officer struck by vehicle on west side

A Cleveland police traffic unit officer was reportedly conscious and breathing after being struck by a vehicle on the city's west side Friday afternoon.

The incident happened around 2 p.m. near West 54th Street and Detroit Road. The driver involved stopped, according to authorities. Several blocks of Detroit Road are blocked off right now.

Traffic unit officer struck by a car at West 54th and Detroit. Officer taken to Metro. We'll update his condition at 4. @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/PWPPQmLhWZ — Chris Reymann (@reymannchristop) June 30, 2017

Continue to check Cleveland 19 News for more information.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.