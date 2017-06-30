Dog rescued from embankment

A dog was rescued from an embankment near Lake Erie Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

The dog had fallen down an embankment and was unable to get back up.

Perry and Madison firefighters saved the day. They repelled down the cliff and assisted the dog to safety.

The dog suffered no injuries and was returned to his owners, authorities said.

