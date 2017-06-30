Lake Humane Society accepting donations for Shepard mix

The Lake Humane Society is raising money for Koko, a 9-year-old Shepard mix.

Koko has mange, a skin disease caused by mites, but is also experiencing issues with her hip. The potential injury will require pricey x-rays and possible surgery.

Koko’s owner was unable to provide her with proper medical care, so they surrendered her to the Lake Humane Society.

The medical care is anticipated to cost $3,500.

Lake Humane Society relies solely on donations to save over 1,000 animals each year. Currently, nearly 300 pets need extensive medical treatment.

Donations for Koko will go into an “Angel Fund” which helps provide veterinary care to animals in need.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.