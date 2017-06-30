310,000 kids have unsafe levels of lead in blood annually: Do you know the symptoms?

Each year in the United States, 310,000 1- to 5-year-old kids are found to have unsafe levels of lead in their blood. (Source: CBS News)

The World Health Organization (WHO) and the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have repeatedly warned about the dangers of lead exposure and lead poisoning especially for children.

Each year in the United States, 310,000 1- to 5-year-old kids are found to have unsafe levels of lead in their blood, which can lead to a wide range of symptoms, from headaches and stomach pain to behavioral problems and anemia.

Lead that is ingested can impact several areas of the body -- from the brain to the reproductive organs. At the most extreme levels of exposure, it can lead to coma and death. Exposure to lead can happen in a number of ways but it is most commonly associated with lead in water and lead paint.

Lead can not be absorbed through the skin, it must be ingested.

The following information was provided by the Mayo Clinic.

Lead poisoning symptoms in children

Developmental delay

Learning difficulties

Irritability

Loss of appetite

Weight loss

Sluggishness and fatigue

Abdominal pain

Vomiting

Constipation

Hearing loss

Seizures

Eating things, such as paint chips, that aren't food (pica)

Lead poisoning symptoms in newborns

Be born prematurely

Have lower birth weight

Have slowed growth

Lead poisoning symptoms in adults

Although children are primarily at risk, lead poisoning is also dangerous for adults. Signs and symptoms in adults might include:

High blood pressure

Joint and muscle pain

Difficulties with memory or concentration

Headache

Abdominal pain

Mood disorders

Reduced sperm count and abnormal sperm

Miscarriage, stillbirth or premature birth in pregnant women

