Wooster Police introduce new K9 Officer

The Wooster Police Department introduced their newest K9 Officer. The dog's name is Lucky, Lucky and his handler Patrolman Carl Festa hit the streets of Wooster this past week.

Police said they stopped by the LUK Learning Academy Daycare so Lucky see some of the kids. Ptl. Festa gave a presentation to the kids and staff about the training and skills they learned at K9 School.

