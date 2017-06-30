Elderly victim calls police after spotting intruder crawling through home

Police are on the lookout for a man who entered a home in the 1500 block of Granby in Cleveland and took off with the homeowner's purse.

The elderly victim said she was watching TV on June 25 when she noticed a man crawling through her dining room. She said he grabbed her purse and ran. The victim said she saw the thief get into a blue car, possibly a Buick with a partial plate of "HCV."

If anyone sees this vehicle or has any knowledge of this crime please contact Crime Stoppers (216) 252-7463

