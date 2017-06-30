Traffic changes in Cleveland for Fourth of July weekend - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Traffic changes in Cleveland for Fourth of July weekend

Cleveland has announced several traffic pattern changes ahead of the Independence Day weekend celebrations.

Here are the road closures in effect on June 30:

  • Eastbound Traffic Lanes of St. Clair Avenue will close at Friday at 8 p.m. and reopen around 11:30 p.m.
  • Westbound Traffic Lanes on St. Clair Avenue between East 6th Street and Ontario Streets will remain closed until 6 a.m. on Saturday, July 1.
  • Anyone who travels westbound toward Detroit Avenue from a starting point east of East 9th Street, it's recommended to travel southbound to Carnegie Avenue and then westbound across Lorain/Carnegie Bridge to the west side.
  • People who travel East 9th Street to reach Interstate 71 southbound to Interstate 90 westbound, it's recommended to travel eastbound to East 14th Street and Carnegie following  Interstate 77 southbound to Interstate 490 westbound to Interstate 71 southbound and Interstate 90 westbound.

Road closures in effect on July 4:

  • Route 2 both directions will be closed from Dead Man's Curve to Lake Road at 9:30 p.m. - about midnight.

