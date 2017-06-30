Firefighters rescue dog stuck on an embankment

Perry and Madison firefighters rescued a dog stuck on a embankment in Perry on Thursday afternoon.

Investigators said rope equipment was needed for the dog rescue. The dog fell down a embankment and was unable to get back up.

Firefighters repelled down the cliff and got the dog to safety. Investigators said the dog was rescued without harm and was returned to his owner.

