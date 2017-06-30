Water rescue in Bedford Heights (Video) - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Water rescue in Bedford Heights (Video)

Photo of the rescue (Source WOIO) Photo of the rescue (Source WOIO)
BEDFORD HEIGHTS, OH (WOIO) -

Firefighters and police officers were able to rescue a man after flooding in Bedford Heights. The man's red car was stuck on Northfield road. 

Investigators were able to throw a rope to the man to help him get out of the water. He was able to get to land safely.

This is another example of turn around don't drown.

