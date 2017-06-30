Water rescue in Bedford Heights (Video)

Firefighters and police officers were able to rescue a man after flooding in Bedford Heights. The man's red car was stuck on Northfield road.

Investigators were able to throw a rope to the man to help him get out of the water. He was able to get to land safely.

This is another example of turn around don't drown. For the latest weather coverage in Northeast Ohio click this link.

An on land water rescue, car caught in flooding on Northfield Rd because he didn't turn around when he saw standing water details at 9. pic.twitter.com/gBq1an2PzA — Harry Boomer (@HarryBoomer19) July 1, 2017

This vehicle sitting on the roadway finally being removed after five hours. The driver tried to drive through standing water, costly mistake pic.twitter.com/33JFX0pTqi — Harry Boomer (@HarryBoomer19) July 1, 2017

