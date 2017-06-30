Star-Spangled Spectacular in Cleveland canceled

The Star-Spangled Spectacular event scheduled for June 30 in Downtown Cleveland has been canceled. The event has been canceled because of heavy rain.

According to a news release the organization held out as long as possible with the hope of weather clearing.

A concert and fireworks show was scheduled for the evening. There is no word at this time if the event will be rescheduled.

