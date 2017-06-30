Portions of I-480 back open in Cuyahoga County

Photo of the ramp for 480 (Source WOIO)

***UPDATE 7:54 p.m.***

Portions of I-480 are back open in Cuyahoga County.

***Original***



Portion of Interstate 480 in Cuyahoga County are closed after the recent heavy rain.

According to ohgo.com there is currently debris on the ram from Eastbound I-480 to Ridge Road. The ramp is closed, drivers should expect delays.

There was an accident on Eastbound I-480 at State Route 176 earlier in the night. For the latest traffic updates click this link.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.