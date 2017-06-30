Tigers-Indians game postponed, to be made up in September

DETROIT (AP) - Friday night's game between the Detroit Tigers and Cleveland Indians has been postponed by rain.
The game was called shortly before the scheduled start time of 7:10 p.m. It will be made up as part of a split doubleheader in Detroit on Sept. 1.
The Tigers and Indians are also scheduled to play a doubleheader Saturday. They had a game postponed May 4 in Detroit.
Anibal Sanchez of the Tigers and Josh Tomlin of the Indians - Friday's scheduled starters - are being pushed back to the first game of Saturday's doubleheader. Detroit's Jordan Zimmermann and Cleveland's Carlos Carrasco are slated for the nightcap.
More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
1717 E. 12th Street
Cleveland, OH 44114
(216) 771-1943
publicfile@woio.com
(216) 367-7535EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.