Basements flooded in Parma after storms

Many Parma residents living near Ridge and Pearl Road are cleaning up after heavy rains flooded their basements Friday evening. Water and sewage flooded basements on Chesterfield Avenue, leaving a smelly mess behind.

Lori Mitchell had clean laundry downstairs in her basement when the flooding started.

"I came down and looked and that's what was left. It was full and I went over here, it was leaking through by the furnace, but other than that it's never done this before," she said.

A few doors down, Ryan Durichko swept up water in his basement. We asked him how he was going to clean it all up.

Ryan is cleaning out his basement in #Parma after heavy rain flooded it with water & sewage. @cleveland19news #ohwx pic.twitter.com/ksiKepB503 — Sara Goldenberg (@SaraGoldenberg) June 30, 2017

"Just a lot of patience, a lot of sweeping water, and using this great sub-pump I have for the pool outside," he said.

Residents hope the rain holds off for the rest of the night and there's no more flooding. They say it's not a fun start to the Fourth of July weekend.

