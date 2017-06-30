Stores reopen after flooding Friday night

Photo of one of the cars stuck in flood waters. (Source WOIO)

The Walmart on Brookpark Road has reopened after flooding raged through the area Friday night.

Sam's Club employees said the owner of a flooded out BMW stayed inside as long as he could but he finally left it behind.

Sam's Club employees told the owner of this BMW stayed inside as long as he could but he finally left it behind @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/p4Muv8Bj70 — Shanice (@ShaniceDunning) July 1, 2017

The store's manager said this location also flooded back in April.

Brookpark manager tells me they'll be back open tomorrow at 7 a.m this location also flooded back in April. @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/MwDDVjScsy — Shanice (@ShaniceDunning) July 1, 2017

Video shows cars in the parking lot stuck in the water. The video also shows many drivers maneuvering their way through the parking lot so their car does not get stuck as well.

A look at a flooded parking lot at Sam's Club Brooklyn location pic.twitter.com/D99JdCoMZg — Shanice (@ShaniceDunning) July 1, 2017

