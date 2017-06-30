Stores reopen after flooding Friday night - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Stores reopen after flooding Friday night

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH (WOIO) -

The Walmart on Brookpark Road has reopened after flooding raged through the area Friday night. 

Sam's Club employees said the owner of a flooded out BMW stayed inside as long as he could but he finally left it behind. 

The store's manager said this location also flooded back in April.

Video shows cars in the parking lot stuck in the water. The video also shows many drivers maneuvering their way through the parking lot so their car does not get stuck as well.

