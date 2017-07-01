Melt Bar and Grilled will open a location in Canton

Photo of one of the sandwiches (Source Melt)

Melt Bar and Grilled will open its 11th location in Canton, Ohio. The restaurant will be located at the Belden Village Mall.

According to the press release Melt Bar and Grilled will open in November.

For a full list of menu items at the restaurant click this link. For a full list of Melt Bar and Grilled locations click this link.

Melt's July Special is Firecracker Chicken.

