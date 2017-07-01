Cuyahoga County Public Library collecting school supplies for students

The Cuyahoga County Public Library is holding a back-to-school supply drive from July 1-23. This is a benefit for disadvantaged students in school districts throughout the county.

County residents are invited to help students in need by donating 'Super Six' school supplies at any CCPL branch during regular hours.

They are looking for donations of these supplies:

Glue

Scissors (Student or Safety)

Crayons (8, 16 or 24 count)

#2 pencils

Notebook paper

Erasers

In August the supplies will be donated to area school districts for distribution to students in need.

