LeBron tweets that Steph Curry should make $400 million

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File). FILE - In this June 2, 2016, file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) dribbles against Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry during the first half of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals in Oakland.

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James posted on Twitter that Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry should make $400 million for a five-year-deal.

James quoted a tweet from Ann Killion. Curry recently signed a deal worth $201 million over five years.

So tell me again why there's a cap on how much a player should get?? Don't answer that. Steph should be getting 400M this summer 5yrs. #JMTs https://t.co/jMYfI0umWK — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 1, 2017

Curry won the Most Valuable Player award in 2015 and 2016. James and the Cavs have met Curry and the Warriors in the last three NBA Finals.

