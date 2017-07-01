Ohio EPA: Berea water is in compliance with state and federal lead levels

The Ohio EPA said after testing the City of Berea Water Treatment Plant, it is presently in compliance with state and federal lead levels. According to the news release the City of Berea has completed all required lead and copper testings this monitoring period.

Berea's 90th percentile for lead was 8.27 Micrograms per liter. According to the Ohio EPA when the 90th percentile for lead sample results is at 15 Micrograms per liter or above, the City of Berea Water Treatment Plant is triggered to take action to correct the exceedance.

Berea will reimburse customers for one independent test conducted before July 30. Here is a picture of the results.



For more information about lead in drinking water you can contact the Water Plant office at 440-234-5652.

