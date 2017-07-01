Cleanup continues after flooding in Parma

Carpet getting thrown out on Theota Ave. in Parma (Source WOIO)

Many people on Theota Avenue spent the day cleaning up the mess after flooding in Parma. Residents had to throw out carpeting and insulation that was damaged in the storm.

Water restoration teams were out on the street helping people with their basements. One resident told Cleveland 19 he is used to the flooding in the area.

Another person said he doesn't keep carpet in his basement because of how often it floods.

Alexandria Montes says her basement has flooded at least 3 times in the last 7 years.

"This street, every time it rains...you could be watching tv and you'll hear gargling." she said.

