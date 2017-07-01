Man loses truck, golf clubs and beer after parking lot floods

After severe storms, some parts of northeast Ohio spent the day drying out and cleaning up.

Scott Mattocks said that he was at the Ridgewood Golf Course when the storm came in. Mattocks said he packed up his golf clubs in the car, but then ran back inside to wait out the rain. Mattocks said he was inside for about fifteen minutes and when he came back his truck was surrounded by water.

“All I could do was stand there and watch the water rise over the hood of my truck,” said Mattocks.

Tow trucks came to the parking lot to take Mattocks’ truck and others after owners were forced to abandon them during the storm. Mattocks’ truck, and everything in it including his golf clubs are a total loss, but he says he’s grateful no one was hurt here.

This was the story around Parma and Cleveland as people worked to clean up damage after the storm.

Crews with H Jack’s Plumbing and Heating were all over responding to flooded houses. Dave Weigel started working early Saturday morning and made several visits around the Cleveland area.

“Sometimes it’s overwhelming depending on how much rain,” said Weigal.

Cars are being towed out of the parking lots that flooded last night. This man says goodbye to what was inside his truck @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/t38YRAAWDf — Shanice (@ShaniceDunning) July 1, 2017

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.