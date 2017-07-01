Bedford Fire Chief said it's not likely the missing teen is alive at this point

The Chief of the Bedford Fire Department said they have suspended their recovery search for the teen missing in Tinkers creek. The Fire Chief said its not likely the teen is alive at this point, especially with the strong currents.

The recovery effort will continue at 8 a.m. on Monday.

Chief of Bedford Fire says they've suspended their recovery search for teen missing in Tinker's creek. @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/CSWDaXnlqV — Shanice (@ShaniceDunning) July 2, 2017

The search for a missing 15-year-old boy who slipped and fell into the raging waters of Tinkers Creek, at the Bedford Reservation, resumed Sunday morning.

The boy was last seen around 5:30 p.m. Saturday when he slipped in the mud on an embankment and fell into the water.

A bystander called for help and crews arrived immediately and began looking for the unidentified boy.

Bedford Fire Chief David Nagy said the creek is swollen from Friday night's heavy rain and there is a strong undertow in the water.

Cleveland Metroparks will assist the Bedford Fire department in the search. Dive teams with special equipment will be brought in as well to assist in the search.

Chief Nagy says at this point, the search is a recovery effort.

