Ohio man killed while directing traffic around dump truck

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) - Troopers in central Ohio say a man was killed while directing traffic around his company's dump truck that was parked partially on the roadway.

Dayton Daily News (http://bit.ly/2ue3CTo ) reports that 51-year-old David Lynch of Springfield was killed Saturday on Ohio 56 in Madison County.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says Lynch was standing in the northbound lanes directing traffic around the Meade's Paving vehicle when he was hit by a car that first hit the dump truck and a pickup truck.

He was pronounced dead at a Columbus hospital. The driver of the other car was treated at the scene. The accident is still being investigated.

Information from: Dayton Daily News, http://www.daytondailynews.com

