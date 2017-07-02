Family says missing 15-year-old girl from South Euclid has been found

***UPDATE 7/2/17 12:54 p.m. ***

Raven Adamson's father said she has been found, she is safe and sound.

***ORIGINAL***



Police in South Euclid are looking for a missing 15-year-old girl.

Raven Adamson left her South Euclid home around noon on Friday and has not been seen since.

Raven is described as:

5'4"

120 pounds

Last seen wearing pink shirt with gold letters, blue capri's and black flip flops

Police said she could be in the Cleveland/Maple Heights area. If you any information about Raven's whereabouts call 216-381-1234.

